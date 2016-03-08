Now is the time to let MoDOT know about potholes

The Missouri Department of Transportation started special pothole repair work on Tuesday, March 8, and they are asking drivers to help them find the damage.

MoDOT is spends about $15 million every year fixing potholes and patching roadways, and the majority of that work is done in March.

It's not unusual to have 300 repair crews working on state roads on any given day in the spring.

"We want to get asphalt in the hole as quickly as possible. If you report it in the morning, our goal is to repair it before you drive the same road the next business day," said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. "We know our aging infrastructure is prone to potholes this time of year, and we are making efforts to keep our roads as safe and smooth as possible."

If you come across roadway damage and want to report it, you can do so in a number of ways:

Call our 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)

Use our Report a Road Concern form on the web at www.modot.org

Use your smart phone/tablet with a mobile friendly form at www.modot.org/roadconcern

By email to comments@modot.mo.gov

