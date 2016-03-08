Butler Co. shooting victim remembered as good Samaritan, avid ou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Butler Co. shooting victim remembered as good Samaritan, avid outdoorsman

Written by Kathy Sweeney, Anchor
Stahl Sturgeon. (Courtesy: family) Stahl Sturgeon. (Courtesy: family)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Stahl Sturgeon wouldn't hesitate to help a stranger in need.

Sturgeon's mom, Joyce Keathley, said Stahl stopped just last week on his way from Doniphan to Poplar Bluff to help a woman and child who needed help.

On Tuesday morning, the 50-year-old father of three stopped to help a stranger along Highway 160.  

Authorities say, that decision cost Sturgeon his life.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Sturgeon pulled over to help 33-year-old Joseph Wisdom on Tuesday morning.

Dobbs said his office began receiving 911 calls just before 7 a.m. involving shots fired along Highway 67 south.

About a half hour later, Poplar Bluff officers found Sturgeon shot to death, his body left in his own car, in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart.

Keathley remembers her son as an "avid outdoors man" who loved to hunt and go bass fishing.

Keathley said Stahl "wouldn't think twice" about helping anyone, even a stranger.

Sturgeon worked as a quality process engineer at Gates Rubber in Poplar Bluff and also served as a part-time instructor in the Workforce Development Training Program at Three Rivers Community College.

Sturgeon leaves behind three children; 25-year-old son Brandon, 21-year-old daughter Raven, and 14-year-old son Alex. 

Visitation for Stahl Sturgeon will be held at Cotrell Funeral Home in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. Services will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce said they would appreciate donations to the Van Buren Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1120, Van Buren, Missouri 63965.

