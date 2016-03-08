Heartland News Now: 2016 Food Trends - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland News Now: 2016 Food Trends

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Registered dietitian Christa Hudson is back on Heartland News Now to talk about food trends for 2016.

Four of the top trends include:

  • Sprouted grains
  • Pulses 
  • Fermented foods/Probiotics
  • Savory yogurts

Sprouting creates enzymes that make plant proteins, essential fatty acids, starches and vitamins more available for absorption.

In addition to chips and crackers, you also can expect a wider variety of sprouted food products.

Several companies, including the "Kashi" cereal Christa brought along, now sell sprouted grain products, including grain cereals, snack bars, and rice and risotto mixes.

Pulses are lentils, dry peas, dry beans, and chickpeas – part of the legume family, but they are harvested for their dried seed.

They are naturally low in fat, high in fiber, and provide a good source of protein.

Pulses are now being found in snack bars and snacking crisps, in prepackaged salads with edamame and roasted soy nuts, and in soups.

Christa roasted chickpeas with some olive oil, salt and cayenne pepper.

Probiotics have been around for a while in yogurts and yogurt-like products, but we are starting to see probiotic-fortified foods and beverages, such as orange juice, cereals, baked goods, and even butter and waters.

Research suggests that probiotics may be helpful in treating symptoms of depression.

Many companies are hopping on the savory yogurt trend.

Christa brought along some examples from "Chobani," including their sriracha mango and chipotle pineapple flavors.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly