Gov. Nixon allocating funding for layoffs at Noranda Aluminum

Gov. Jay Nixon announced on Tuesday, March 8 that $1.7 million in resources will be allocated to assist the nearly 850 workers impacted by layoffs at the Noranda Aluminum in New Madrid.

These resources, made available through the Missouri Department of Economic Development and other partner agencies, will help impacted workers offset costs of utilities, housing, job placement training and tuition.

“These layoffs have affected hundreds of Missouri families in the region, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help these workers transition and move forward,” Gov. Jay Nixon said. “The resources we’re announcing today will not only help these hardworking Missourians make ends meet, they will also help stabilize the local economy.”

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has already held several resource meetings and job fairs this year to provide affected workers with Job Center services, current labor market information and assistance with filing for Unemployment Insurance.

In addition, the DED is designating $500,000 of its federal dislocated worker training grant to help workers get retrained or earn a certificate or degree. Interested applicants can learn more about these services at their local Missouri Jobs Center.



Additional meetings will be held throughout the month. More information on the times and locations of resource meetings, job fairs and workshops is available on DED’s website.



For those needing immediate employment, DED is providing other area businesses to hire affected workers by offsetting the cost to on-board and train new employees. Through on-the-job training, employers can receive reimbursement for 50 percent of the worker’s salary for up to 18 weeks.

The Missouri DED has also submitted a Trade Adjustment Assistance petition to the U.S. Department of Labor requesting additional assistance for the workers which could include health care, relocation assistance and other support services.

Through a Community Development Block grant, DED is obligating $1.2 million to assist dislocated workers with emergency supportive services. These funds are designed to offset needs relating to housing (rent/mortgage payments), utilities, transportation and other costs for up to three months. The funds will be allocated to New Madrid County to manage and distribute to families impacted by the layoff.

To date, 490 workers have been laid off with an additional 360 workers expected to lose their jobs this month.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.