All you can eat chicken, dumplings and sausage dinner

St. Joseph Parish in Apple Creek, Missouri will be hosting an all you can eat chicken and dumplings and sausage dinner.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

This meal includes chicken and dumplings, sausage, dressing, homemade pie and bread.

Carry outs are available and the cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children and kids under 6 eat free.

