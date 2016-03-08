Southern Illinois bus service offering free rides to the polls

Rides Mass Transit District wants to give you a free ride to the polls on Election Day.

RMTD is offering any resident in its 18-county service area a ride to their polling place on March 15, 2016 and a ride back home free of charge.

“They can express their right to vote for the person that they'd like to see in the office, they can make a difference,” said public relations coordinator Carletta Hanks with Rides Mass Transit District. “There's not an excuse not to vote. You now have transportation, we'd be happy to come and pick you up and take you to vote and bring you back."

Generally passengers pay $2 per ride, but the fare is being waived on Election Day, but you have to call to reserve your seat.

“It’s with the buses in their area on existing routes,” said Hanks. “You call ahead and see when the bus will be next to my house or when can they pick me up? The dispatcher will then be happy to schedule the ride and the bus will come and pick them up and take them to vote.”

Call to schedule your pick-up time and location during normal business hours Monday through Friday at least 24 hours in advance by calling RMTD dispatch centers at the following phone numbers:

Gallatin, Pope & Hardin Counties – (877) 667-6119

Hamilton & White Counties – (877) 667-6118

Saline County – (618) 252-4662

Williamson County – (618) 993-1900

For contact information for RMTD counties outside the Heartland click here.

