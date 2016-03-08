District addresses concerns at Cairo, IL meeting

A southern Illinois school district called for a mandatory meeting for all parents and students Monday, February 7 to address parent concern.

The Cairo Unified School District #1 requested that all parents of Jr./Senior High School students attend a mandatory meeting in the school cafeteria, District Superintendent Andrea Evers said.



The meeting discussed several concerns by educators including school iPad security and fighting between students, Evers said.



"It was a positive, productive meeting," Evers said. "It was just a discussion on how we can all do well."



Evers said the meeting was made mandatory to increase parent and student turnout.

Cairo's Police Chief John Bosecker attended the meeting. He said the district has dealt with a recent series of fights that brought concern to educators.

The chief continued to say very few school fights end with police response and his presence at the meeting was to show solidarity with his community.

