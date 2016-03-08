District addresses concerns at Cairo, IL meeting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

District addresses concerns at Cairo, IL meeting

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois school district called for a mandatory meeting for all parents and students Monday, February 7 to address parent concern.

The Cairo Unified School District #1 requested that all parents of Jr./Senior High School students attend a mandatory meeting in the school cafeteria, District Superintendent Andrea Evers said.

The meeting discussed several concerns by educators including school iPad security and fighting between students, Evers said.

"It was a positive, productive meeting," Evers said. "It was just a discussion on how we can all do well."

Evers said the meeting was made mandatory to increase parent and student turnout.

Cairo's Police Chief John Bosecker attended the meeting. He said the district has dealt with a recent series of fights that brought concern to educators.

The chief continued to say very few school fights end with police response and his presence at the meeting was to show solidarity with his community.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly