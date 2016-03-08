2016 Easter events in the Heartland

We have an unofficial list of Easter events in the Heartland.

Missouri

Bollinger County

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Mo., is holding a Dinosaur Easter celebration on Saturday, March 26. Children under the age of 12 years who visit the museum on Saturday, March 26 will be able to select an egg with a prize in it from The Easter Dinosaur's nest. Children can enjoy Easter mazes, crafts, games, and more fun! Build with Lego blocks in our play area. Children under the age of 14 years must be accompanied by an adult. Regular admission to the museum will apply. All special event activities are included in the regular museum admission price. The museum will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead to verify museum is open and event is taking place. For more information call 573-238-1174.

Cape Girardeau

Cape First Church will host its Easter Eggstravaganza at Arena Park on March 26 from 1-3 pm. There will be inflatables, a petting zoo, carnival games and 15,000 candy-filled eggs! Children through age 12 and children with special needs are invited to hunt. Please call 573-334-4421 for more information.

Sikeston

Focus Bank will host "Egg My House" to raise money for Relay for Life. You can order candy-filled eggs in time to be delivered to your yard and ready for Easter morning. All proceeds will benefit the Relay for Life. You can get 50 eggs for $25 or 100 eggs for $50. Contact Laura Stovall or Kristen Boardman at 573-472-2002 for more information.

Cape First of Sikeston is hosting its Easter Eggs-travaganza on Saturday, March 26 2016 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes inflatables, games, prizes and a Easter egg hunt for ages 0-12 years old. Everything is free.

New Madrid

Children ages 3-10 are invited to hunt for candy-filled eggs at the historic Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site on March 26. Bring your own basket or bag and search for more than 1,500 candy-filled eggs. Children will be divided into four age groups during the hunt and prizes will be awarded after the hunt. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be canceled. This event is free and open to the public to attend. The event begins at 11 a.m. The address is 312 Dawson Rd. in New Madrid, MO.

Perryville

The Perryville Amvets Post #94 and River Hills Eagles Aerie 4034 are hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9. The hunt if for those 18 and older and will begin at dark. Those in attendance will be able to search for hundreds of numbered eggs redeemable for great prizes donated by local businesses. The event will be held rain or shine and those planning on coming should dress accordingly and bring their own bags and flashlights. The event has a $10 admission charge and food will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided by the band Kickin Kountry. Doors open at 5 p.m. and if you do not pre-register, you must be registered that night by 6 p.m. For more information, those interested can call the Perryville Amvets Post #94 at 573-547-1521 or the River Hills Eagles Aerie 4034 at 573-547-2883.

Scott City

There will be a Rock N Roll Church Easter Service at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Mo., Sunday 27 at 10:30 a.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt and crafts for the kids. Bike Blessings following Easter Service.

Kennett

Cross Way Church in Kennett is presenting "Set Me Free" during its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, March 27. After the event there will be an Easter egg hunt and potluck dinner.

Illinois

Saline County

The 13th Southern District of Illinois Masonic Charities is sponsoring a Children's Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 26 at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first hunt is at noon. The event will also include a petting zoo, the Easter Bunny and candy.

Marion

Kids can hop on over to the Easter Egg hunt at Parkway Manor on Friday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. Parkway Manor is located at Liberty Village, 3116 Williamson County Parkway in Marion. It is behind Target and the movie theater.

Carterville

An ecumenical celebration of Easter will be held on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. at the shelter at Cannon Park in Carterville, Ill., hosted by the Carterville United Methodist Church, the Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, and the First Christian Church. In 2014, they began what has become an annual tradition on Palm Sunday, by celebrating the story of Jesus' triumphant entry into the cit of Jerusalem with a procession in which members and clergy from the three congregation march from church to church. At each location, there is a brief meditation upon the event which initiates the observance of Holy Week. Holy Week recalls the events which went from the entry into Jerusalem, the the Last Supper, the arrest, trial, crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus, which will be celebrated on Easter Sunday, March 27. The congregations have enthusiastically embraced this ecumenical worship opportunity and they look forward to the expression of Christian unity. The message will be delivered by the Rev. Bob Morwell, of the United Methodist Church and will be entitled, "Bet You Didn't See That Coming!" Those wishing to participate in the Sunrise Service at Cannon Park are urged to dress warmly (the shelter is not heated) and are welcome to bring their own chairs if they wish. There are several picnic tables in the shelter at which people may also sit.

Alto Pass

The 80th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace will begin at 6:30 a.m. The Welcome Center will open at 5 a.m. to provide coffee and donuts. The greeting will be given by Michelle Sirles, Union County member of the Bald Knob Cross Board of Directors. There will be music by Annette Bingaman, an accomplished vocalist from Grand Chain, Ill. Rev. Larry Gilbert, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, will deliver the message, and give the opening and closing prayers. Paul Thompson, the Town Piper, will provide music from the bagpipes. Guests for the sunrise service will need to provide their own seating (lawn chairs, blankets, etc) Due to an expected large turnout, it is recommended you plan to arrive early. They cannot accommodate motor homes. The 111' cross was completed in 1963. You can click here for more information.

The third "Blessing of the Cars" will be held at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass, Illinois. The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feature entertainment will include music from the band Stronghold. For more information you can contact Dan Holmes at (618)-218-3901.

