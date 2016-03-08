Free smoke alarm installation to be held in Poplar Bluff

The American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter will be holding a Home Fire Prevention Campaign in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, March 12.

Seven times a day in the United States, someone dies in a home fire.

Even more frequently, American Red Cross volunteers provide help to families who have lost their homes to devastating fires.

The event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the United Gospel Rescue Mission 421 W Pine St, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

“Home fires are America’s biggest disaster threat and unlike most disasters, they can be prevented,” Kate Struttman, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross Southeast Missouri Chapter said. “The most effective way to protect yourself and your home from fire is to identify and remove fire hazards and to install smoke alarms on each floor of your house."

The American Red Cross has been taking appointments from area residents that want to have a free smoke alarm installed. Anyone that is still interested in having trained volunteers come out and install smoke alarms, as well as educate on fire safety in their homes can call 573-335-9471, extension 1310 by Thursday at 4 p.m.

In this Home Fire Prevention Campaign in Poplar Bluff, the American Red Cross is partnering with the following:

Missouri National Guard

Poplar Bluff Fire Department

Butler County Emergency Management Agency

United Gospel Rescue Mission

Butler County Fire

River Radio

For more information about this event, please contact Kate Struttman at kate.struttman@redcross.org or 573-335-9471, extension 1308

