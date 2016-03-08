Crash in Scott County sends Cape Girardeau man to the hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in Scott County Monday night sent a Cape Girardeau man to the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Interstate 55 northbound at mile marker 74.4 at 10:25 p.m.

A car driven by 25-year-old Charlesmen Bobo reportedly went off the road and struck cable barriers.

According to the highway patrol, Bobo was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol reports damage to state property stating four cable barrier posts were damaged, and also stated that one cable was loosened.

