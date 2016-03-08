Paducah Easter Egg Dash March 17

The Paducah Parks Services Department's Annual Easter Egg Dash will be held Thursday, March 17th at the Noble Park baseball and softball fields.

The free event is a race where children pick up as many eggs as they can after the whistle blows.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. and is also available online or at the Parks Services office.

Age groups for the dash are zero to two years, three to five years, six to eight years and nine to 10 years.

