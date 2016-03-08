Cahokia Mounds lecture looks at history hidden in teeth

Cahokia Mounds will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Kristin Hedman of the Illinois Archaeological Survey at 2 p.m. March 13.

Hedman's lecture titled, "Who Were Cahokia's Immigrants? Establishing a Strontium 'Isoscape' for the American Midcontinent," will explain why the teeth of people buried at the Cahokia Mounds site offer a glimpse into immigration and social status of the city.

Hedman, who is the assistant director of the Program on Ancient Technologies and Archaeological Materials for the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, along with her colleagues have been measuring the isotope strontium found in teeth.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.