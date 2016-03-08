Winery looking to bring more jobs to southern IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winery looking to bring more jobs to southern IL

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Developers in southern Illinois say an addition to the Walkers Bluff winery and restaurant in Williamson County will bring much needed jobs to the area.

The proposed Destination Resort Complex at Walkers Bluff would include a 300 room hotel, a multi-purpose convention, conference and entertainment center, new restaurant offerings, spa facilities, a water park, and casino gaming.

According to an Economic Impact analysis conducted by the Innovation Group, the first year of construction will bring an annual labor income of $34 million.

Locally, construction is projected to bring in 881 jobs. Statewide, the project would add 1,055 jobs.

According to this analysis, the estimated annual state revenue would be roughly $8 million and the  annual local fiscal impact would generate roughly $14.9 million.

The analysis also stated direct employment at Walkers Bluff would bring in 726 jobs.

Walkers Bluff reports the numbers do not reflect those opportunities that will be generated by this multi-use complex nor the increased revenue at other Southern Illinois tourist attractions.

