March 9 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to their birthday cake today.

He's an Emmy Award-winning actor who had the role of quirky Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS drama Criminal Minds.

Matthew Gray Gubler is 36 today.

He's a recording artist who was Snoop Dogg's protege. Formerly know as Lil Bow Wow, these days he just goes by Bow Wow and he's 29 today.

He's the lead singer of the 1960s rock 'n' roll band Paul Revere & the Raiders, whose hits include: Kicks, Hungry and Indian Reservation. Mark Lindsey is 74 today.

He's a country music performer who had a string of hits in the 1970's and 1980's. He's best known for songs like Room Full of Roses, The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time and a cover of Ben E. King's Stand By Me. He also owned a world famous nightclub in Texas which was featured in the movie Urban Cowboy. Mickey Gilley is 80 today.

