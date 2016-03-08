This week in country music: 1992 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1992

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

Today we travel back to this week in 1992. 

If you had a country station tuned in on your stereo, here are some of the song you'd likely hear.

Billboard Magazine had Randy Travis in the number five spot with Better Class of Losers. Travis wrote the song with Alan Jackson.  More on Alan in a bit.

At number four was Except for Monday by Lorrie Morgan.

We mention Alan Jackson a second ago.  He was holding down the number three spot with Dallas.  Jackson wrote the song after playing at Billy Bob's in Dallas, Texas. After the show, he commented that he "wished Dallas was in Tennessee" and thought that would be a good idea for a song.

A big comeback song for John Anderson was at number two.  Straight Tequila Night was his first major hit in nearly ten years and was the first in a string of hits for Anderson in the 1990's.

And in the top spot was What She's Doing Now by Garth Brooks.  The song spent four weeks at number one and was Brooks 8th chart topping hit.  

Country music from the first week of March 1992.

