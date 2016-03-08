FIRST ALERT: Breezy, mild morning with rain moving tonight

It is Tuesday, March , 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will wake up to a breezy and mild morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. By afternoon some rain will move in…Brian says mostly west of Cape Girardeau. Tonight rain moves in to the rest of the Heartland, and sticks around until the rest of the week. FIRST ALERT: Wednesday morning will be wet.

Making Headlines:

Search continues: Authorities are actively searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding the death of a 3-year-old Barnhart, Missouri child.The person of interest has been identified as William A. Harris, 25, who according to authorities, was the last known person to have cared for the child.

Daring rescues: Heavy rain caused a tree to fall across the tracks derailing a commuter train into a California creek. As many as nine people were injured in the crash.

Hopes for discovery: Today marks two years since Malaysia Airlines flight 370 went missing. At this time, no victims were ever found, investigators have only recovered one confirmed piece of the plane.

Recall alert: Starbucks is recalling one of its pre-packaged breakfast sandwiches due to listeria fears. The item in question is the six-ounce package of sausage, egg and cheddar cheese on an English muffin.

