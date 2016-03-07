Outside the Box returns to SIUC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Outside the Box returns to SIUC

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

It can be tough for new music composers to get a break.

Competition for Hollywood soundtracks is fierce and the same is true for video game soundtracks.

Outside the Box, a celebration and study of contemporary music written for classic instrumentation, is returning to Southern Illinois University Carbondale for 15 concerts in 11 days, March 24-April 3.

While a main function of the festival is bringing new music to the southern Illinois region, it's also about an opportunity for SIU students to learn composition and music theory from festival guest musicians.

The composers headlining Outside the Box have found their musical niches.

They may not be household names but in the field of music they resonate.

