Kentucky Exposition Center to host Bluegrass Bash demolition derby

The Bluegrass Bash demolition derby is coming to Louisville, KY on Saturday, March 12. (Source: KFVS)

The Bluegrass Bash demolition derby is coming to Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, March 12.

The destruction will commence in the Kentucky Exposition Center's Freedom Hall at 7 p.m., when over 160 drivers will test their metal in a variety of explosive events.

The competition will include four different classes of cars ranging in size and modifications, and during the event each car will be eliminated as it receives extensive damage, and the four vehicles remaining at the end of the night are declared the winners.

Tickets to the Bluegrass Bash are now available and are $22 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-8.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

An additional fee of $8 will be charged per vehicle parked at the Exposition Center.

More information can be found by visiting the event's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1680204622193662.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.