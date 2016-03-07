KY concealed carry bill passes House, now heads to Senate

Off-duty and retired law enforcement officers could soon carry concealed firearms anywhere that on-duty law enforcement officers are allowed to carry firearms under legislation that has passed in the Kentucky House.

House Bill 314 sponsor Rep. Steve Riggs, D-Louisville, said the bill only affirms the current law allowing Kentucky law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms, whether or not they are on-duty officers, retired officers or off-duty officers authorized by their employer to carry concealed firearms.

“This legislation, or something like it, already exists in KRS 527," Riggs said. "But we have to move it to this particular section (of KRS Chapter 237) to make it very clear that we intend our law enforcement officers, when they are off-duty or retired, have the ability to carry weapons that they’re trained to use and protect themselves, protect the public, and protect their family."

Riggs introduced the legislation after learning that off-duty officers were stopped from carrying concealed firearms into a Louisville Palace event.

Police officers in Louisville are required to carry their weapons both on and off duty, according to Riggs.

HB 314, which is also sponsored by Rep. Charles Miller, D-Louisville, passed by a vote of 87-2 and now goes to the Senate for consideration. The bill would take effect immediately should it make it through the Senate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.