Disturbance at McCracken Co. bank leads to arrests, drug charges

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is reporting it responded to a call regarding a possible disturbance at the FNB bank in Lone Oak, Kentucky on Monday, March 7.

Deputies received the call around 2 p.m. Monday, and upon arrival located a red Chevy Pickup truck that had been reported to be involved in the disturbance.

Upon making contact with the driver, who was identified as Jason Leek, 43, of Melber, Kentucky, deputies discovered two other females were in the cab of the truck. Upon speaking with all of the occupants, deputies determined the two female passengers were under the influence of a controlled substance.

Upon exiting the vehicle for further investigation, Leek told authorities there was an amount of marijuana in the driver side door. Deputies found four grams of marijuana in a glass jar in the driver door. Leek was cited for the marijuana possession and later released.

Further investigation led deputies to discover that Robin Gambino, 50 of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, had given deputies a false name and date of birth several times, even after being warned. Authorities later learned that Gambino had an active warrant out for probation violation. She was taken into custody and also faces additional charges.

Cynthia Dotson, 27 of Paducah, Kentucky, was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Dotson attempted to giving deputies a false name, but her driver’s license was later discovered in the rear floor board of the truck. She appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody.

While Deputy Kevin Carter and Deputy Crystal Nadeau attempted to place Dotson in the vehicle, she hit her head on Deputy Nadeau’s patrol car, causing damage. She was transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy EMS for her behavior.

The witnesses at the FNB bank initially reported that Dotson came into the bank and attempted to remove money from an account that did not exist. Dotson then became irate and began swearing at employees. Dotson reportedly locked herself in the bathroom and began hitting herself and cursing, as reported by the employees.

Leek was cited for possession of marijuana

Gambino has been charged for having an outstanding water probation violation, giving an officer a false name and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).

Dotson has been charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), menacing, giving an officer a false name, criminal mischief in the third degree and resisting arrest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.