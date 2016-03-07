2016 Eighth Congressional District Art Competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2016 Eighth Congressional District Art Competition

Written by Bill Allen, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

It's time once again for the Eighth Congressional District Art Contest.

High school students in Congressman Jason Smith's congressional district are invited to show off their artistic ability. Students may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs.

The winning work of art will be displayed in the Capitol for one year.

The winner of the Eighth Congressional District Art Contest will receive free airfare for two individuals to attend a national recognition reception in Washington, D.C. held in June.

Entries must be submitted to one of Congressman Smith’s offices by Friday, April 24. Artwork can be dropped off at:

Cape Girardeau Office
2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 205, Cape Girardeau, MO
Phone: 573-335-0101

Farmington Office
22 East Columbia Street, Farmington, MO
Phone: 573-756-9755

Rolla Office
830A South Bishop, Rolla, MO
Phone: 573-364-2455

West Plains Office
35 Court Square, Suite 300, West Plains, MO
Phone: 417-255-1515

For more information, students may contact Leslie Herbst at 573-335-0101 or email leslie.herbst@mail.house.gov.

Additional information is available at the following link http://www.house.gov/content/educate/art_competition/.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly