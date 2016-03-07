2016 Eighth Congressional District Art Competition

It's time once again for the Eighth Congressional District Art Contest.

High school students in Congressman Jason Smith's congressional district are invited to show off their artistic ability. Students may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs.

The winning work of art will be displayed in the Capitol for one year.

The winner of the Eighth Congressional District Art Contest will receive free airfare for two individuals to attend a national recognition reception in Washington, D.C. held in June.

Entries must be submitted to one of Congressman Smith’s offices by Friday, April 24. Artwork can be d ropped off at:

Cape Girardeau Office

2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 205, Cape Girardeau, MO

Phone: 573-335-0101

Farmington Office

22 East Columbia Street, Farmington, MO

Phone: 573-756-9755

Rolla Office

830A South Bishop, Rolla, MO

Phone: 573-364-2455

West Plains Office

35 Court Square, Suite 300, West Plains, MO

Phone: 417-255-1515

For more information, students may contact Leslie Herbst at 573-335-0101 or email leslie.herbst@mail.house.gov.

Additional information is available at the following link http://www.house.gov/content/educate/art_competition/.

