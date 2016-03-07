New Releases: ’10 Cloverfield Lane’, ‘The Brothers Grimsby’, ‘The Perfect Match’, and ‘The Young Messiah’

The second weekend of March 2016 brings another four new releases to the domestic market.

The film generating the most buzz is the film people know the least about.

Only announced two months ago after filming in secret under another name, 10 Cloverfield Lane, is bringing its mystery to the big screen.

Billed as a pseudo-sequel to the hit 2008 film Cloverfield, finds a young woman waking in a basement of a man who says he saved her life from a chemical attack that has left the outside world uninhabitable.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher Jr. star in this sci-fi mystery from first time director Dan Trachtenberg.

10 Cloverfield Lane is rated PG-13 for thematic material including frightening sequences of threat with some violence, and brief language; with a run time of 105 minutes.

From director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) comes the Sacha Baron Cohen action comedy farce The Brothers Grimsby.

After decades of being separated, Nobby, a loud and crass soccer hooligan, begins a search for his long lost brother Sebastian.

When Nobby finds that his long lost brother is an MI6 agent wrongfully accused of a plot to put the world in danger, he must risk everything to help his brother whether he wants the help or not.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Strong, Isla Fischer, Rebel Wilson, Penélope Cruz, and Ian McShane star in this British comedy from co-writes Sacha Baron Cohen (Da Ail G Show), Phil Johnston (Zootopia), and Peter Baynham (Borat).

The Brothers Grimsby is rated R for strong crude sexual content, graphic nudity, violence, language, and some drug use; with a run time of 83 minutes.

Coming courtesy of Lionsgate comes the romantic comedy The Perfect Match.

Playboy Charlie is convinced that all of his relationships are all dead, but his two best friends bet him that if he stick with one girl for a month he’ll get attached.

Charlie is skeptical until he crosses paths with the mysterious Eva eventually questioning whether his friends were right.

Terrence Jenkins, Cassie Ventura, Paula Patton, Donald Faison, and Lauren London star from director Billie Woodruff (Beauty Shop).

The Perfect Match is rated R for sexuality, some nudity, and language throughout.

Anne Rice’s novel Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt has been adapted into The Young Messiah coming from Focus Features.

At age 7, Jesus Bar-Joseph and his family must flee to Egypt to avoid the horrible massacre of children by King Herod of Israel.

Upon learning of Herod’s death, Mary and Joseph decide to return to Nazareth, only to find Herod’s son is determined to see the boy Jesus dead.

Adam Greaves-Neal, Vincent Walsh, Sara Lazzaro, David Bradley, and Sean Bean star in this biblical tale.

The Young Messiah is rated PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements; with a run time of 111 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

10 Cloverfield Lane 3,200

The Brothers Grimsby 2,000+

The Perfect Match 850

The Young Messiah 1,600



Only two wide release for the third weekend of March.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant is the latest in the young adult franchise in which Tris and Four venture into the outside world where they are taken into protective custody by the mysterious Bureau of Genetic Welfare.

Christy Beam’s Miracles from Heaven has been adapted into a major motion picture following the events of a young girl being cured of a rare digestive disorder after surviving a terrible accident.

