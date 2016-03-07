Box Office: ‘Zootopia’ roars to a record-breaking finish as it takes first place

Disney has proven once again that it is the king of animation as the studios fifty-fifth animation effort, Zootopia breaks the March animated opening record.

With a gross of $75 million, Zootopia pushes past 2013’s Frozen ($67 million) to become the biggest opening for Walt Disney Animation Studios since its opening back in 2007.

The film has managed to woo both critics and film-goers to open big at number one; it currently sits as the highest reviewed movie of the year on many critic websites.

London Has Fallen opened in second with a $21.6 million take on its first week in theaters.

The Gerald Butler actioner opened below its predecessor Olympus has Fallen which open to $30.3 million back in 2013.

Distributor Focus Features hopes that a new locale will help push international ticket sales to make up the difference.

Crossing a major milestone is Deadpool in third with a gross of $16.7 million.

The action/comedy hit has now passed $310 million in domestic gross making it the third largest R-rated film of all-time just behind American Sniper ($350 million).

Deadpool is now being predicted to eclipse 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded international record of $742 million in the coming weeks.

Opening in forth is the Tina Fey comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot with a gross of $7.4 million.

The war time comedy failed to meet studio expectations of $10-$12 million; the film received a mixed reception from critics with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 61 percent.

Paramount is hoping the film will find some legs in order to make back its $35 million budget.

Dropping from second to fifth is the critically-panned action film Gods of Egypt, with a gross of $5.1 million.

The $140 million production has proven a difficult film to sell for distributor Lionsgate as both domestic and foreign grosses have been well below their expectations.

In sixth is Sony’s Risen with a weekend take of $3.9 million.

The biblical retelling of the resurrection as told through the eyes of a Legionnaire has proven to be a small success for the company with a total gross near $30 million.

Dropping sharply from third to seventh is the DreamWorks animated film Kung Fu Panda 3 with a $3.5 million finish.

Experts predicted the film would have a massive decline once Zootopia hit theaters and they were correct; the film has grossed $133 million to date.

Up from tenth to eight is The Revenant with a weekend gross of $3.4 million.

Its holdout no doubt fueled by its three Academy Award wins, expect to see this movie drop from the top ten next week.

In ninth is Eddie the Eagle with a gross of $3.1 million.

Fox had hoped the film would pull in the older demographics over the course of the next few weeks, but unfortunately the film looks like it will struggle to make back it’s $23 million budget here in the states.

Finishing in the last spot of the top ten is The Witch with weekend gross of $2.4 million.

The low budget indie horror film has become a modest hit for fledgling distributor A24; its second highest grossing film behind last year’s Academy Award winning Ex Machina.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of March 4, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia $75,063,401 London Has Fallen $21,635,601 Deadpool $16,725,929 Whiskey Tango Foxtrot $7,443,007 Gods of Egypt $5,198,091 Risen $3,906,484 Kung Fu Panda 3 $3,572,683 The Revenant $3,402,675 Eddie the Eagle $3,128,815 The Witch $2,485,035

In the second week of March comes four new releases.

Secretly filmed and announced less than 2 months ago, 10 Cloverfield Lane, is the spiritual sequel to 2008’s Cloverfield.

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in the British comedy The Brothers Grimsby in which a top spy must team up with his soccer hooligan brother to help in a secret assignment.

In The Perfect Match, Charlie is convinced by his friends that if he were to stick with one woman for a month, he’s bound to fall in love.

The Young Messiah follows Jesus at age seven as he and his family depart Egypt to return home to Nazareth and follows his growth into his religious identity.

