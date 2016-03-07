Anna & Jonesboro, IL firefighters experience busy day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna & Jonesboro, IL firefighters experience busy day

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) -

At 11:19 a.m. the Jonesboro Fire Department got a call of a house fire on the 300 block of S. Illinois Street.

Fire officials say the blaze started in what they believe to be the living room near a wall.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The fire department says they were able to put it out quickly.

Around 1 p.m. Anna police responded to a report of smoke at the Jonesboro OneStop gas station.

The building is connected to the former Jonesboro City Hall and another closed business.

Fire officials searched for an electrical cause for the fire and after about an hour crews were able to determine the smoke was coming from a lighting fixture.

A store employee said the electricity shortage had caused issues with the store's credit card machine and other electronic devices in the business.

Both Anna and Jonesboro's fire departments run on mostly volunteers, with only one full time employee between the two.

Anna's Fire Department has just over 20 volunteers, while Jonseboro's has around 15.

