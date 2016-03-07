Student wins right to compete in national spelling bee

Brayden Armes won the right to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Armes finished first in the 7th Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee, held March 5 at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.

He is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington.

