Public meeting scheduled for Shawnee Parkway proposal

If you're interested in attending this meeting, it starts at 7 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: KFVS)

An Illinois department of Transportation project would make it a lot easier to travel across southern Illinois.

However, there are critics who say shorter travel times aren't worth the environmental dangers.

On Monday, a group by the name of Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society plans to hold a public meeting to talk about the negative impact they think this new stretch of highway will cause.

Group members say the project would affect some of Illinois' most valuable and sensitive natural areas.

John Wallace, the group's president said he thinks Illinoisans would suffer from a loss in tourism, outdoor recreation and future enrollment at Shawnee Community College decrease.

According to IDOT, a similar route, Illinois 146, is currently at capacity.

More than 1,200 semis travel through downtown Anna-Jonesboro on a daily basis.

Some feel, losing out on that traffic means losing out on potential business.

The project is still in the first phase of planning, and the entire planning process would take more than three years.

