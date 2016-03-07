Another Redhawks pitcher picks up national and OVC honors

Southeast right-handed pitcher, Clay Chandler, earned his second Adidas OVC Pitcher of the week honor and the third in a row for the Redhawks and to go along with this he has been named Louisville Slugger National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The week before, Redhawks hurler Joey Lucchesi picked up both honors.

Chandler threw eight scoreless innings against Central Arkansas on Saturday, March 5, allowing just two hits, no walks and striking out 14 hitters and at one point struck out eight batters in a row.

Even with that great performance Chandler suffered a no decision as UCA scored one run in the top of the ninth off a Redhawk reliever for the victory.

Head coach Steve Bieser said, "Clay had one of the best performances I have ever seen anyone have in a Redhawk uniform."

Chandler leads the OVC with a 0.41 ERA in 22 innings and is holding hitters to a .120 batting average. In three starts this season he ranks second in the OVC with 27 strikeouts, just behind OVC leader Lucchesi who has 29.

The Redhawks pitching staff has a combined 2.03 ERA with 104 strikeouts.

