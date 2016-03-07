MO family files bill to change medical protocol for Hemophiliacs

Before the change, if Danny were ever in an emergency situation, such as a car accident, emergency responders wouldn't be allowed to use his medication. (Photo courtesy: Darlene Shelton)

A family in Dexter hoping to change Missouri's current medical protocol for hemophiliacs has made progress by filing a bill.

The family of Danny Shelton helped rewrite the protocol in Missouri.

On March 2, a year from when their original story aired, HB2665 was filed.

Missouri is one of two states working on a change that would allow EMTs and ER doctors to administer lifesaving medication to someone with hemophilia or any condition that requires self-medication during an emergency.

HB 2665 would allow regional EMS medical directors to provide information to emergency responders.

Before the change, an ambulance would have to bring the patient to the nearest hospital to get the drug, which is only found in St. Louis and Kansas City during an emergency.

According to the Shelton family’s website, “The wording is being changed to clarify that our Paramedics are allowed to administer specialty “Home Meds” for rare medical disorders.”

Darlene Shelton, Danny’s grandma, said they’re also working on creating more specialized training for emergency responders and how to handle these types of conditions.

If the bill is passed, it would take effect in August.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.