Man passes out in fast food drive-thru

(Source: Dunklin Co. Jail via Vinelink)

A Kennett man is behind bars after passing out in his vehicle at a drive-thru.

According to the Kennett Police Department, officers were dispatched to Hardee's around 12:55 a.m. early Monday morning.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Duke.

Duke is facing charges for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

The Kennett Police Department says Duke is being held in the Dunklin County jail.

