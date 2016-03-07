SEMO freshman leaving to enter NBA draft

Southeast Missouri State reports Forward Tony Anderson is leaving the university basketball team after one season to enter his name in the NBA Draft.

The Columbus, Ohio native withdrew from classes at Southeast.

He plans to hire an agent and enter his name in the NBA Draft.

SEMO reports Anderson's decision to hire an agent revokes his amateur status forever.



Anderson played in all 29 games, made three starts and averaged 14.7 minutes per contest as a true freshman with the Redhawks this year. He averaged five points and 2.1 rebounds per game, and ranked second on the team with a .745 (41-of-55) free throw percentage. Anderson had eight assists, six blocks and 11 steals, as well.

Head coach Rick Ray says Anderson was an exemplary student-athlete.

The departure impacts the Redhawks Academic Progress Rate (APR) since Anderson is no longer enrolled at Southeast.

