Worksite wellness forum to be held at JALC

The Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network held a free forum for community leaders and employers to implement worksite wellness and promote health for employees on Tuesday.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hancock Conference Center at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

Healthy eating, increased physical activity and tobacco cessation are a few of the areas that were covered during the program.

"When we think about people and what we do everyday, many times we spend most of our time at our workplace," Community Benefits Manager for Southern Illinois Healthcare, Angie Bailey said. "So it's really great to have a workplace that embraces health and wants us all to increase our physical activity and nutrition and just be healthier. So if a workplace supports those things, that is really want is to make it, the healthy choice and the easy choice both at work and at home."

Bailey says this forum creates an open dialogue with people who have had a wellness program in place for years and others who may just be getting started.

"Our goal for today is really to transform the southern Illinois community to a healthier community,and by working with work sites, we could impact thousands of people," she said. "Those individuals who have been doing it a long time can teach others and that this does create a domino effect and people can see that the work place is a great place to embrace health and create health change.

Bailey says although sometimes it can be challenging starting a new program with a limited budget, there are small ways to start transforming the workplace into a healthy one.

"Just encouraging people to get outside and walk or encouraging people to bring healthy lunches and do lunch socials, and lots of small things and small changes that work sites can create and then build momentum to make it a larger program," she said.

The forum was sponsored by the Plan4Health and the Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network.

