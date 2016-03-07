March 8 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 8 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's check the March 8th birthday list.

He's the current anchor of NBC Nightly News. Before that he was a Dateline NBC anchor.  Lester Holt is 57 today.

He's an actor who has starred in the movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Summer Catch.
Freddie Prinze Junior is 40 today.

He's an actor from Illinois who has had roles in Avalon, Stakeout and Legends of the Fall.  He currently stars in the CBS crime drama Elementary. Aidan Quinn is 57 today.

He was the drummer and lead vocalist for The Monkees.  You can hear him on some of the group's biggest hits including I'm a Believer and Last Train to Clarksville. Mickey Dolenz is 71 today.

