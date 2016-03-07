FIRST ALERT: Windy, warm Monday on tap

It is Monday, March 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Hold on to your hats! It will be breezy and cool this morning, and some of us may see some sprinkles. This afternoon will be windy and mild with highs near 70. FIRST ALERT: heavy rain expected to move into the Heartland Wednesday and stay through Friday.

Under investigation: Crews are on the scene of a "suspicious" house fire in the 400 block of 36th street in Cairo, Ill. According to the Cairo Fire Chief, the home was unoccupied and had no power.

Fatal accident: A Jackson, Mo. man was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash and his passenger was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with injuries. Willard Goodson, 81, was driving when his truck left side of the road and hit a tree.

Hurt on the job: A Scott City firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering injuries while fighting a fire on Sunday. According to the fire department, the firefighter was injured when a structure on fire collapsed.

Tangled debate: The Democratic candidates for president tangled during a CNN debate Sunday night in Flint, Michigan. Hillary Clinton and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went head to head on their differences in economic policy.

Remembering a life: America is mourning the loss of former first lady Nancy Reagan, who died at her California home Sunday at the age of 94.

