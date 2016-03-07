Firefighters battle "suspicious" blaze at Cairo home

Crews are on the scene of a "suspicious" house fire in the 400 block of 36th street in Cairo, Ill.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 3:25 a.m.

When crews got on the scene, the fire was fully involved.

According to the Cairo Fire Chief, the home was unoccupied and had no power. That is why there is reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

The state fire marshal is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The inside of the home suffered the most damage.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 6:00 a.m., but there were no flames showing.

