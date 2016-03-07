New Madrid man killed when car overturned

A New Madrid man died after a crash Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Isaac Cooper crashed near the intersection of Route U and County Road 732 in New Madrid County around 7:25 p.m.

It happened as his car ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Cooper in the process.

Cooper was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston but later died.

The highway patrol says Cooper was not wearing his seatbelt.

