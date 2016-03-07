Jackson, MO man killed in single vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO man killed in single vehicle crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Mo. man was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash and his passenger was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Missouri Highway 25 at County Road 316 in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Missouri Highway patrol, 81-year-old Willard Goodson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and for an unknown reason drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Goodson died at the scene.

His passenger, 80-year-old Jean Goodson of Jackson, was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers report that Jean Goodson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and Mr. Goodson was not. 

