Rain predictions cause flooding concern for southern IL families

A prediction of several days of heavy rain in America's Heartland is creating a growing concern with families in southern Illinois that were recently hit by major floods.

Families along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in southern Illinois and Missouri are still cleaning up the destruction left behind by the historical flooding at the turn of the new year.

The Pecord family in Miller City, Illinois said it's nothing they can prepare for; they're just keeping a watchful eye.

“I’ll just have to wait and see," Casey Pecord said. "It’s not going to be good."

Her husband's family has farmed for three generations. She said more than 400 of their 2,200 acres of farmland can no longer produce crop because it has been turned to sand.

“It’s mostly the sand, it’s like the Sahara desert," Pecord said. "Big scour holes here and there, still with water in them. Roads that are inaccessible.”

“My husband’s lively hood, it’s been passed down by three generations. You hate to see the destruction and possibly never to be farmed again by future generations.”

Pecord said recent rains have been more frequent than in past years.

“I trust in God and I just pray that he’s got my back and I know he does," she said. "It’s just sometimes you look at the desolation and you go ‘why?’ But I know that everything is going to work out in the end.”

The family has a property in Fruitland, Missouri. They are considering leaving the area because of flooding.

