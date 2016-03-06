Firefighter injured in structure fire collapse in Scott City

The Scott City Fire Department is reporting a firefighter was injured when a structure on fire collapsed on Sunday, March 6.

Scott City fire crews responded to a reported fire at 1202 East Maple Street around noon on Sunday. When firefighters entered the structure, it eventually collapsed, injuring one firefighter.

The firefighter was transported to the St. Francis Medical Center out of precaution. He was treated and later released.

Crews said the structure suffered extensive damage, but have not determined the cause of the fire as of yet.

The Scott City Fire Department says they believe the fire started in the front bedroom.

One pet did not make it out safely.

