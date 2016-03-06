Deputies respond to deadly crash in Graves Co.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that his office responded to a deadly accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Shaw Rd. in the Kansas community around 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

The accident happened when a pickup truck driven by Brandon Zachary Harrison, 21, was traveling east on Shaw Rd. The truck left the roadway on the right side, hitting a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time authorities were able to respond to the accident.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Melber Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.

