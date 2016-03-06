Oran mother, son arrested on drug charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is reporting an Oran mother and son have been arrested on drug charges on Saturday, March 5.

The mother has been charged with the distribution of a controlled substance and the possession of a controlled substance (both class B felonies). Her son has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony).

Sheriff Walter said that deputies responded to the suspects' home in Oran on Saturday after receiving information of alleged drug activity at the home. Deputies made contact with the mother, at which time she gave the deputies permission to search her residence, property and vehicles.

During the search of her vehicle, deputies found a metal “aspirin” container with orange and pink prescription pills in it. It was determined both pills were Adderall, which is a controlled substance. She told deputies she knew the pills were controlled substances and that she did not have a prescription for them.

Her son was also present and gave permission to the deputies to search his vehicle. Located in his vehicle was a metal “aspirin” container that matched the container found in his mother’s vehicle. Inside the container was a partial piece of an orange prescription pill that matched the orange pills located in his mother’s container.

The son told deputies he got the pill from his mother and had ingested part of the pill already. When the mother was asked about this, she admitted to giving her son part of a pill.

The mother and son were arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail. They both were later released pending the filing of formal charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.