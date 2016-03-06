MO Highways and Transportation Commission award contracts for ro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Highways and Transportation Commission award contracts for road repairs

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 2. Contracts awarded are to go towards guardrail improvements, pavement repairs and bridge replacements.

Contracts include the following:

  • A $652,386 contract was awarded to James H. Drew Corp., for guardrail improvements at various locations on Route 60 and Route 63.
  • A $2,200,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., for Pavement improvements on Route 72 from Route 51 to Route 34 in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.
  • A $1,910,400 contract was awarded to Lead Belt Materials Company, Inc., for pavement improvements on the following routes: Route N from Route 32 to Route 21 in St. Francois County; Route E from the Jefferson County Line to Desoto Street in Bonne Terre in St. Francois; Route NN from Route N to Route 221 in St. Francois County; Route C from Route D to Route 32 in St. Francois County; Route BB from Route M to Route 32 in St. Francois County.
  • A $1,919,191 contract was awarded to Joe's Bridge & Grading Inc., for bridge replacements including: Route TT over Drain Ditch NO. 8 in Dunklin County; Route TT over Belfontain Ditch in Dunklin County; Route TT over Sand Slough Ditch in Dunklin County.
  • A $3,909,043 contract was awarded to APAC-Central, Inc., for pavement improvements on Westbound Route 60 from five miles west of Route 95 to one mile east of Webster County line in Wright County.

More information regarding the timelines of the road work will be released before construction begins.

Work zones will be marked with signs once work is underway. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through construction zones, and to plan for delays accordingly. MoDOT will alert drivers prior to any changes in traffic.

For additional information or questions, please contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-275-6636.

