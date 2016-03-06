Church doors reopen after being devastated by flood

The Victory Outreach Church in Cape Girardeau has had its fair share ups and downs as of recent. On Sunday, March 6, however, they will celebrate a little victory; church service - on carpet.

"We had services just on the plywood," Ray Green, Victory Outreach Associate Pastor, said. "Continued moving forward and every week that we have service, the more and more is getting done."

That may not seem like much of a victory, but considering what the church has been able to rebuild since the flood, it's huge for them.

The New Year Flood brought several feet of water into the church and damaged much of the items and contents inside.

Pews were ruined, as well as carpet, chairs, walls, floor joists and more.

"The floor joists, the beams, the beams when we took it out, we took it down all the way to the dirt and brought it back up from the dirt," Green said.

Church members and volunteers took months cleaning and rebuilding the church.

Now, the inside looks brand new, and has also been upgraded.

A new alter has been built along with a new sound booth, both better and more efficient than before. Water-logged pews have been replaced with chairs, and soaked, moldy walls have been repaired.

"It was really a beautiful thing," Green said. "God provided everything that we needed."

There is still plenty of work left to be done, however.

Leaders of the church plan on bulldozing an addition on the back of the building and instead install concrete along with a fire pit for outside services. Also, an insurance adjuster recently visited and the church now has plans for a new roof.

Church members saw a chance to rebuild a church that needed an upgrade - even before the flood hit. So, according to Green, they took a bad situation and were able to turn it into a good one.

Church leaders here feel confident they won't see the church take on water anytime soon - at least not in the way it did during the New Year Flood.

"It's always a concern," Green said. "But God's hand is on us and I know this is what God wanted to do. God's not done with this building. So God wanted it put back together, so this is where we're at."

Even with the forecast predicting several inches of rain and a potential for flash flooding, they aren't concerned.

"That's minor," Green said. "The flooding from the rainwater, that doesn't affect us at all. Just when the river comes up. It wouldn't have got us this time if it wouldn't have breached the levee."

The restoration project thus far has reached an estimated $14,000 in out-of pocket expenses for the church. But it could have been much worse if it hadn't been for the community and volunteers who all pitched in to help.

"The funds were here and thanks to the community for supporting us," Green said. "The church members all pitched in. Everybody just done their own thing. Nobody had to be told what to do."

On Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m., the Victory Outreach Church is planning a restoration service open to the public with food and fun to thank the community for their support.

