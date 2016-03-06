Paducah Civic Beautification Board to host 2016 Dogwood Art & Ph - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Civic Beautification Board to host 2016 Dogwood Art & Photography contest

Written by Don Frazier, Photojournalist
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Civic Beautification Board announced it will be sponsoring the 2016 Dogwood Art & Photography contest, which is coordinated and judged by the Paducah School of Art & Design.

Entries will be accepted from March 21 through March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paducah School of Art &Design, located at 905 Harrison Street in Paducah, Kentucky. Judging will take place Friday, March 25.

In addition to cash prizes, the first, second and third place winners in both categories will be on exhibit as part of the Mayor's Art Club at the Paducah City Hall from April through June.

Anyone interested in entering tor for more information on the event, visit paducahky.gov/dogwood-trail.

