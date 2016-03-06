Growing number of Illinois graduates excel on AP exams

Carterville is in the top 15 Illinois school districts that have been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Roll.

That Honor Roll is for school districts that make it easier for students to take AP coursework while also increasing the number of students who earn scores of 3 or higher on AP exams.

AP exams take measure of a student's proficiency of college-level studies in specific classes. A score of 3 or higher on an AP exam shows a student can preform introductory-work in a college class.

Illinois ranks 11th in the nation for percentage of 2015 graduates who score 3 on AP exams in their high school career.

In addition, Illinois continues to report record numbers of graduates taking AP exams, with 48,627 graduates (about 38 percent) taking at least one AP exam.

