East Prairie man killed in off road vehicle accident

An East Prairie man was killed Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Mississippi County.

The accident occurred on Highway A about 14 miles South of East Prairie.

A UTV driven by Randy L. Woods, 50, of East Prairie, rear ended Madison Burks, 14, who was operating a separate ATV, causing Woods to overturn.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Terry Parker at 6:50 p.m.

