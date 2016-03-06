Man faces numerous charges in Graves Co. crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man faces numerous charges in Graves Co. crash

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Courtest: Graves County Sheriff's Department Courtest: Graves County Sheriff's Department
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man faces numerous charges after a crash in Graves County, KY Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 303 and KY 1890 where they found James D. Burd, 49, of El Dorado, KS, standing outside the vehicle.
 
According to Sheriff’s officials, Burd was driving West on KY 1890 when he ran the stop sign and hit telephone box, knocking it from the foundation.

Burd was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and taken the Grave County Jail.

Burd also faces charge for criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, menacing, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt.  

