Man faces numerous charges in Graves Co. crash

A man faces numerous charges after a crash in Graves County, KY Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 303 and KY 1890 where they found James D. Burd, 49, of El Dorado, KS, standing outside the vehicle.



According to Sheriff’s officials, Burd was driving West on KY 1890 when he ran the stop sign and hit telephone box, knocking it from the foundation.

Burd was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and taken the Grave County Jail.

Burd also faces charge for criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, menacing, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.