Two-vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends one to hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is reporting it responded to a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle collision at John Puryear Drive and I-24 on Saturday, March 5.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to determine that David English, of Ottawa Illinois, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup on John Puryear Drive. English told authorities he was making a left hand turn onto the onto the ramp of I-24 when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle. The motorcycle was a 1999 Harley Davidson driven by Jerry Henderson, of Paducah, Kentucky.

Henderson was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

The Reidland Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance and Speedy’s Wrecker service assisted on the scene.

