Employee of KY embroidery shop charged with theft, false reporting

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an employee of Sew Southern Designs in Paducah, Kentucky on charges of theft and false reporting on Saturday, March 5.

Kristen D. Wildharber, 21, of Kevil, Kentucky, told authorities when she arrived to open the business, she discovered the front door unlocked and more than $1,500 in cash missing.

After getting permission to search Wildharber’s vehicle, detectives discovered the missing money hidden underneath a child safety seat.

After detectives found the missing money, Wildharber admitted to taking and hiding it in her vehicle.

Wildharber has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of more than $500 and falsely reporting an incident.

