KSP arrest 2 IL men after pursuit through 3 counties

The Kentucky State Police is reporting two Illinois men were arrested on Saturday, March 5, after a vehicle and foot pursuit that began in Lyon County and ended in Marshall County.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Derek Scott noticed a 2007 Dodge Magnum traveling at a high rate of speed at the 48 mile marker on I-24 west.

When Trooper Scott turned around and began pursuing the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and increased speed. The driver then led police on a pursuit from the 48 mile marker in Lyon County, through Livingston County, before colliding with a tanker truck at the 26 mile marker in Marshall County near Calvert City, Kentucky. The vehicle then ran off the roadway into the median.

Tyrone D. Roddy, 28, and Kennon M. Finley, 24, both of Champaign, Illinois, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Kentucky State Police troopers, Marshall County deputies, Calvert City police officers, Benton police officers and a U.S. Marshall chased after the two suspects, and both were taken into custody.

Over the course of the investigation, a bag of marijuana and more than $10,000.00 in cash was found in the vehicle.

Roddy was transported to Marshall County Hospital where he was treated and later released for a non-life threatening injury to his right hand.

Both Roddy and Finley were taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

Roddy has been charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in the first degree (a class D felony), fleeing or evading police on foot in the first degree (a class D felony), wanton endangerment in the first degree (a class D felony), 10 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree (a class D felony), reckless driving (violation), speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit (violation), improper lane usage (violation), following another vehicle too closely (violation), improper passing (violation), failure to or improper signal (violation), no operators license (violation), failure to produce insurance card (violation), trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (a class A misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a class A misdemeanor) and leaving the scene of an accident (a class A misdemeanor).

Finely has been charged with fleeing or evading police on foot in the first degree (a class D felony), trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (a class A misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a class A misdemeanor), leaving the scene of an accident (a class A misdemeanor) and criminal mischief in the third degree (a class B misdemeanor).

The investigation, being conducted by the Kentucky State Police, remains ongoing.

The KSP were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Calvert City Police Department, the Benton Police Department, the U.S Marshall Service, the Kentucky Transportation Department, Marshall County Ambulance Service and the Calvert City Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.