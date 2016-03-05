State tournament basketball scores for 3/5

Class 1 Girls Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Naylor 43 Bunker 33

The Naylor girls basketball team took down Bunker 43 to 33 on Saturday to advance to the Class 1 Final Four for the second straight year in a row.

Class 1 Boys Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Gideon 59 School of the Ozarks 48

The Gideon boys basketball team overcame the School of the Ozarks 59 to 48 on Saturday. to advance to the Class 1 Final Four for the first time in the program's history.

Class 3 Girls Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Saxony Lutheran 45 Central (Park Hills) 39

The Saxony Lutheran girls varsity basketball team comes back in the fourth quarter Saturday and takes down Central 45 to 39 to advance to the Class 3 Final Four.

Class 2 Girls Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Neelyville 46 Clopton 32

The Neelyville girls varsity basketball team overcomes Clopton and wins it 46 to 32 on Saturday to advance to the Class 2 Final Four.

Class 2 Boys Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Bloomfield 63 Clopton 41

The Bloomfield boys varsity basketball team tops Clopton 63-41 to advance to the Class 2 Final Four.

Class 3 Boys Varsity Basketball State Quarterfinals Whitfield 67 Caruthersvile 63

The Whitfield boys varsity basketball team takes down Caruthersville 67-63 in overtime thriller to advance to the Class 3 Final Four.

